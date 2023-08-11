After-school programs returning to library
AUBURN — Two popular after school programs will begin again at Eckhart Public Library on Mondays beginning Aug. 21.
The programs will take place in the Activity Room of the main library from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Both are designed for grade school children.
It’s Elementary! is after-school fun and discovery for elementary students. Topics will rotate between STEM, hands-on-history and cooking. Some upcoming session themes include: easy back-to-school lunch ideas, shadows and light, how do leaves change color, and more.
It’s Elementary! art will focus on a different artist and style of art during each session. The first session on Sept. 18 will focus on Paul Cezanne’s “Still Life with Apples.”
It’s Elementary! art meets on the third Monday of each month.
