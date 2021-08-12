AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 14 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Aug. 4-11.
Kamron Brown of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case he was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Andrew Holmes of the 1200 block of Pelham Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for non-support, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for five days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 355 days.
Corey Anderson of the 800 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Timothy Shelby of the 100 block of East Central Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for possession of a syringe, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 16 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Kenneth Weaver of the 4800 block of Reed Road, Fort Wayne, received 180 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Malculm Golden of the 5300 block of Stonecreek Trail, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 360 days.
Shalina Beals of the 09800 block of U.S. Highway 127, Sherwood, Ohio, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for resisting law enforcement and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, both Class A misdemeanors. As a term of probation, she will served 60 days on home detention. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jason Groover of the 2400 block of Charlotte Avenue, Fort Wayne, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Esom Walters of the 100 block of Trails North, Garrett, was fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Richard Schlatter of the 1600 block of Steup Avenue, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sierra Klinger of the 2000 block of Greyson Drive, Auburn, received a 120-day suspended sentence, 180 days of probation and was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Abbigail Bice of the 200 block of Sargent Street, Edgerton, Ohio, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Klein of the 700 block of Oakdale Street, Garrett, received 30 days of incarceration for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for five days served while the case was pending.
Joshua Ames of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration and was fined $100 for criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
