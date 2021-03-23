INDIANAPOLIS — A virtual public meeting will focus on transportation needs in rural areas of Indiana for older adults, individuals with disabilities and the general public.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is updating the coordinated human services transportation plans for the state’s rural coordination planning regions.
A series of virtual public meetings will be held to inform interested individuals about the possibilities of coordinated public and human service agency transportation and, more importantly, to listen to anyone who rides, would like to ride, and/or operates public, private or human service agency transportation resources.
The meetings will begin with a brief presentation of research conducted by RLS and Associates Inc. about residents’ needs for transportation to work, medical appointments, entertainment or any other reason.
There will be an open discussion about gaps in available transportation service and strategies for increasing mobility.
Public, private and nonprofit transportation providers, human service agencies, and any individual who needs transportation should attend.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more and share their input. Agencies who receive or intend to receive funding under the Federal Transit Administration Section 5310 Program must participate in coordination planning.
The Coordinated Transportation Plan Input meeting for DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties (Region 10) will take place Monday, March 29, from noon to 1:30 p.m.
People can obtain a Zoom meeting link or dial-in phone number by visiting http://tinyurl.com/783czmmm.
Residents are asked to provide their input through a public survey available online at: www.surveymonkey.com/r/Indiana_Transportation. Paper versions of the survey are available upon request by calling 800-684-1458.
For additional information, people may contact Christy Campoll with RLS & Associates at 800-684-1458 or Brian Jones, Section 5310 program manager, Indiana Department of Transportation, 317-426-8541.
