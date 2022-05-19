AUBURN — Children First Center is starting its 51st year with a new home base and new leader.
The agency is inviting people to greet both during an open house Monday from 2-6 p.m. at 1610 S. Grandstaff Drive, hosted by new executive director Cathy Parks and the agency’s board of directors. Light refreshments will be served.
The center now makes its home in a building that originally housed Ambassador Steel Corp. when it was constructed in 1990. Parks would like to see changes soon.
“Everybody says it’s a beautiful building, but my goal is to expand,” Parks said. “Right now, if I hire more supervisors, program managers, I have nowhere to put them.”
Parks hopes a growing staff will meet the needs of more families in northeastern Indiana.
“One of my goals is to have Children First be a household name, because what I’ve heard is that Children First has been around for over 50 years, and still a lot of individuals don’t know what we do,” Parks said. “My goal is to get out in all the different communities that we serve so people really understand what Children First is all about and the services that we can provide.”
CFC currently serves approximately 400 families per year in six counties — Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley.
Children First is touching around 10% of its potential client families in the five rural counties it serves, with as few as 3% in one county, Parks said.
“My goal is to grow that,” she said. “Our goal is that home visiting becomes something that’s so common — because when you have a baby, you need extra support. You’re exhausted, you’re tired, you need somebody to be able to talk with.”
Parks comes to Children First after working in the Healthy Families program in Allen County for 20 years.
“I love the concept of what Healthy Families is all about — working with new moms for up to three years to provide them the support that they need,” she said. “When I saw that Children First had a Healthy Families program, I thought it would be a great fit for me.”
As one component of Children First Center, Healthy Families provides weekly home visits to qualifying parents of newborn infants through age 3. Parents participate voluntarily.
During the home visits, CFC’s 19 family support workers encourage positive parent-child interactions, help parents understand their children’s development and promote positive parenting skills.
Children First’s other major program — HOME — works with parents and children from birth to age 18. It helps enhance parenting skills and meets other challenges to preserve family units.
The Healthy Families and HOME programs serve just under 150 families each, with another 100 families served by CFC’s therapeutic services.
Children First’s home-based therapy and therapeutic supervised visitation services are offered by licensed, master’s-level clinicians on issues that affect families and children.
“We’re just trying to give the parents the skills so they can keep the children in their home,” Parks said.
In a new outreach, a CFC clinician is working with children in Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools. Parks sees the potential to expand to more school districts.
“We think that’s something new that’s going to take off — to where all the schools are going to be looking for additional support,” Parks said.
“Our staff is at capacity,” Parks added. “We’re doing everything we need to be doing right now, but we just need to hire more people — and in order to do that, you need more funding.”
The state of Indiana provides the bulk of CFC’s budget. Approximately 25% of its annual funding comes from donations and fundraising activities such as the annual sale of Holiday Loaf baked by the Auburn Kiwanis Club, a tradition since the center’s beginning.
Founded in 1971, CFC operated on the lower level of Auburn First United Methodist Church for its first 15 years. It moved to a new building on Wesley Road in northeast Auburn in 1987, remaining there for 35 years until this year’s move.
Monday’s open house will feature a giving tree where people can pledge to donate toward parenting needs such as diapers, baby wipes and educational materials.
“I’m all about empowering staff and helping them make sure that they have what they need to do a good job. They’re the ones who are doing all the hard work. I’m just their cheerleader, cheering them on and making sure they have the resources that they need,” Parks said.
A graduate of Prairie Heights High School, Parks first worked for her parents, who for many years directed Camp Lakewood near South Milford.
“Coming back to the smaller communities, to me, is really important,” she said. “I just notice a difference … everybody’s so open and friendly. … I haven’t been here that long, but I don’t feel like I’m new.”
