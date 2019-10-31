AUBURN — Auburn Main Street’s November First Friday will feature a chocolate trail including chocolate tastings, chocolate shopping specials, and giveaways this Friday from 5-8 p.m.
Children’s activities will be offered at Auburn Atrium MarketPlace with Eckhart Public Library, Birch & Bell Boutique at 6th and Main streets with activities from the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department and Auburn Moose Lodge.
Chocolate stops include Lyn-Maree’s Boutique with a chocolate treat from Cookie Nook, Kim’s Korner Music & More, The Olive Twist, Forget Me Not, Little Sprouts Children’s Boutique, Birch & Bell Boutique, Heavenly Creations, Carbaugh Jewelers, Auburn Atrium MarketPlace, Country Lane General Store, Fresh Food Hub, Classic City Cookies, Auburn Moose Lodge, Heirloom Clock and Fine Art, House of Spirits and All About You Boutique.
The Auburn Elks Lodge 1978 will serve gourmet hot chocolate and mint chocolate martinis for those 21 and over.
A fish dinner, which is open to the public, will take place from 6-8 p.m.
