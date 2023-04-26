WATERLOO — When the DeKalb High School Theater Department decided to do a revival of the classic musical, “The Sound of Music,” it had no idea how deep the roots of this show ran.
Now, as show time approaches, the past is running into the future and the cast and crew are on an incredible journey. Plans are being set for a magical weekend when the musical will be staged May 5, 6 and 7.
“But let’s start at the very beginning,” said director Jed Freels.
Outlining the history of “The Sound of Music,” Freels noted the Broadway production of “The Sound of Music,” based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, premiered in 1959 and ran successfully for four years with 1,443 performances. In 1960, it won five Tony Awards in the categories of: best musical; best actress, Mary Martin; and best supporting actress, Patricia Neway.
The show closed in 1963. In 1965, it became a major motion picture starring Julie Andrews and the epic film became a mark of excellence and a common denominator between countries and generations. A few years later in 1967, the production was released for public performance.
“At this same time in the Midwest, a group of schools was consolidating and building a brand new high school in the middle of a cornfield in Waterloo. DeKalb High School would set a high mark with one of the largest gymnasiums in the tri-county area at the time. But the board didn’t stop there. They had also included a state-of-the-art auditorium at the time. DeKalb High School would open in 1967,” Freels said in a news release.
It was at this time that a couple of young teachers got together and said “Hey, we should apply to do the Sound of Music.” They did, and the wheels were set in motion. In November of 1969, under the direction of Linc Record and Millie Hansen, DeKalb High School would go on to produce one of the largest musicals in school history.
Fast forward 54 years.
“I was standing at church and Lori Fox came up to me and said some of us from the original cast are really looking forward to seeing ‘The Sound of Music,’ and she handed me the original program from 1969,” Freels said.
“I was in shock. I had no idea that the production had been done at DeKalb 54 years ago.”
Plans were put in motion to reunite the original cast members with the cast of 2023.
Taking a break from a busy rehearsal schedule, the 2023 cast set aside time to talk to members of the 1969 cast. Lori Fox, one of the original student directors of the 1969 show, explained to the cast that at the time they didn’t even realize they were one of the first high schools to do the show.
“We did it because our directors (Record and Hansen) pushed us to do something meaningful and relevant,” she said.
Betsy Rodecap-Kurtz, who played Elsa in the original production, told the cast, “I think it’s wonderful that we are here talking with you today because this show is as relevant today as it was in 1969. Back then, we all had family or knew someone that was in World War II so we understood the importance of the message. Today, you carry on the same messages from the show about family, justice and freedom.”
A lot has changed in 54 years. Randy Fox, who worked tech on the 1969 show, told the cast, “We didn’t have a booth back there in the auditorium. We had to run the show from the dimmer loft backstage, flipping switches manually.”
Nowadays, the 2023 cast uses a state of the art electronic DMX system to control 108 intelligent lights with the click of a mouse. Rodecap-Kurtz and Lori Fox both joined in saying “ And we didn’t have these fancy microphones you are wearing on your ear. We had to learn to project to the back wall.”
The alumni cast members went on to share how they believed that the fine arts had made each of their lives richer and led them to success. They explained to the cast that even though they didn’t go on to be full time performers, they used the skills they had learned in the fine arts to advance their careers and make their communities better.
“Being able to project came in handy as a teacher,” laughed Lori Fox.
The 2023 cast also was curious if the marriage of Randy Fox and Lori Fox was a result of a show romance.
Randy Fox laughed and said, “It took a few more shows, but hey, that’s the great thing about theater. You never know what’s going to happen.”
“We are just thrilled that we can continue to carry on such a strong tradition of excellence here in the DeKalb Fine Arts Department,” Freels said.
“I get a little choked up when I think about it, but Linc Record was one of my mentors at Northrop high school when he left DeKalb and Millie Hansen was the lady who took me to my first audition at the Civic Theater so many years ago, and now our paths cross again in this wonderful production of ‘The Sound of Music.’ Their legacy lives on.”
The current cast of 2023 is planning a luncheon reunion with the 1969 cast on May 6 at 12:30 p.m. It will be held in the Von Trapp home, which has been built on the same stage as 54 years ago. Then the 1969 cast will be recognized at the Saturday, May 6, evening performance.
Members of the 1969 cast can contact the DeKalb High School fine arts office for a free ticket to the event. People interested in attending the production and being part of this reunion can get tickets at showtix4u.com.
