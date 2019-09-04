AUBURN — The Rev. Edward R. Hughes of Auburn will participate in Honor Flight Northeast Indiana’s Sept. 18 visit to Washington, D.C.
Hughes, 87, is a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea. He performed duties including those of a cook, medic and chaplain. He is pastor of the Auburn United Pentecostal Church.
He will be accompanied on the flight by his son, David R. Hughes.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana provides four flight opportunities each year to take veterans to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. Two flights take place in the spring and two take place in the fall. Each flight is followed by a welcome home ceremony. Each flight is planned for about 85 veterans and their guardians.
Describing a typical Honor Flight day, the organization said veterans arrive at the 122nd Air National Guard base in Fort Wayne and board an American Airlines Airbus A321 for a one-hour flight into Reagan National Airport. Four motor coaches are waiting for them upon arrival to take them to Washington, D.C., where they will visit the World War II Memorial, Korean, Vietnam and Lincoln memorials with lunch possibly at the FDR Memorial.
The day continues with a driving tour of Washington, including the Navy and Iwo Jima memorials. The group stops at the Women’s Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and the Air Force Memorial before returning to the airport for the one-hour flight home.
