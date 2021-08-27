AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has announced the appointment of new board member Brandon Anderson.
“Brandon comes to AMS with a strong background in historic preservation and architectural history,” said AMS executive director Ann Finchum. “We value his expertise and he will be a great asset to our board and the design committee.”
Anderson is the executive director and CEO of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Anderson grew up in South Bend and received his B.F.A. in Historic Preservation and Architectural History from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia. He earned his Master’s Degree in Museum Studies from the University of Oklahoma.
He is an avid museum and historic preservation supporter, serving as a peer reviewer for the American Alliance of Museum. In addition, he serves on the board of the Historic Houses and Sites Network of AAM, peer reviewer for the National Endowment for the Humanities, National Endowment for the Arts and the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
“I wanted to be involved with Auburn Main Street because I believe in the mission of collaborating with our community to promote, advance, and preserve a historic downtown — rich in art and culture and inviting for all,” Anderson said.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with our community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown, rich in character and engaging for all.
The Auburn Main Street board is composed of local people with local interests: Eldon Byler, Amy Schweitzer, Zach Lightner, Nora Schwartz, Mike LIttlejohn, LaDonna Felke, Amber Caccamo, Jama Smith, Lucas Straw, Tyler Wolfe and Natalie DeWitt.
Each board member can serve two terms. AMS has four subcommittees with over 50 volunteers who are very generous with their time and dedication.
For more information, visit @AuburnMainStreet or the website, AuburnMainStreet.org.
