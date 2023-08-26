Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver will give two presentations in northeast Indiana on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and one Thursday, Sept. 21.
The first Sept. 20 session will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation & Community Center, 2080 W. Main St., Albion.
The second will take place at 2:45 p.m. to meet with staff at the LaGrange County Office Building, Commissioners Office, room 11, 114 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
On Thursday, Sept. 21, Weaver will be at the YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn, beginning at 10:30 a.m. This session will take place in the Chapel Room. Visitors are asked to enter the west side of the building and make an immediate left.
Weaver will talk about Health First Indiana, created by Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 4. SEA 4 is a new initiative by Indiana to encourage a better health care environment statewide.
The legislation provides funding so local communities can prioritize public health and safety. Health First Indiana focuses on providing core services, including lead screening, food protection, trauma and injury prevention and more.
The genesis of SEA 4 was in August 2021 when the Governor’s Public Health Commission (GPHC) was established. The GPHC was charged with examining the strengths and weaknesses of Indiana’s public health system and making recommendations for improvements.
The goal is to ensure that every Hoosier has access to the core public health services that allow them to achieve their optimal health and well-being.
