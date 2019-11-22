Two public school corporations in DeKalb County are gaining students through transfers, while two others are losing students by the hundreds.
A new report from the Indiana Department of Education of shows the number of students leaving their home school districts this school year and where they are attending elsewhere.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools are gaining 109 students through transfers, and DeKalb Eastern schools are showing a net increase of 10 students.
DeKalb Central schools are losing 304 students, equal to 8% of students living in the district. Hamilton Community Schools are losing 176, the equivalent of 37% of resident students.
At Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools, 261 students are transferring in from outside the district’s boundaries, with 152 resident students leaving to attend other public schools or charter and private schools.
Garrett schools are gaining 147 students who transfer in from the neighboring DeKalb Central district, while only 43 are transferring out to DeKalb Central — a net gain of 104 students from Garrett’s neighbor.
Garrett’s overall net gain has increased to 109 from 43 in a report one year ago.
At DeKalb Central, 182 students are arriving by transfer, with 367 leaving for other public schools or charter schools and 118 transferring to private schools. Outgoing transfers include 82 to Lakewood Park Christian School, as the largest source of students for the private school south of Auburn.
DeKalb Central’s net loss has increased from minus-268 reported last fall.
DeKalb Eastern’s gain comes from 138 students transferring in — led by 61 from Hamilton Community Schools and 42 from DeKalb Central. The district shows 111 students leaving for other public schools and charters and 17 leaving for private schools.
DeKalb Eastern showed a net loss of 18 students in a report one year ago before reversing the trend to positive this year.
Hamilton’s 224 outgoing transfers include 93 to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, 61 to DeKalb Eastern and 24 to DeKalb Central. Its 48 incoming transfers are led by from 15 from MSD Steuben.
Hamilton’s net loss has improved from minus-199 reported last fall.
A total of 64 students from the four school districts based in DeKalb County are enrolled in public charter schools — 49 of them learning through Indiana Connections Academy, an online school based in Indianapolis. Another 40 local students are enrolled in Union School Corp. at Modoc, which operates the online Indiana Digital Learning School.
A statistical breakdown of local schools:
DeKalb Eastern Schools
Students residing in district, 1,336; resident students enrolled, 1,208; incoming public transfers 138; outgoing public transfers 111; net public transfers +27; outgoing non-public transfers 17; net of all transfers +10.
Public transfers by parent choice to — East Allen County Schools 19, Garrett-Keyser-Butler 5, DeKalb Central 34, Lakeland 2, East Noble 12, Union School Corp. 9, Hamilton 6, Smith-Green 1.
Transfers to public charter schools — Insight School of Indiana 1, Indiana Connections Academy 12.
Non-public transfers by Choice Scholarship — Ascension Lutheran School 2, Lakewood Park Christian School 15.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools
Students residing in district, 1,652; resident students enrolled, 1,500; incoming public transfers 261; outgoing public transfers 113; net public transfers +148; outgoing non-public transfers 39; net of all transfers +109.
Public transfers by parent choice to — East Allen 6, DeKalb Eastern 3, DeKalb Central 43, Wawasee 3, Central Noble 3, East Noble 8, Union School Corp. 14, MSD Steuben 1, MSD Wabash County 1, Smith-Green 1.
Transfers to public charter schools — Indiana Connections Career Academy 2, Insight School of Indiana 1, Indiana Connections Academy 9.
Non-public transfers by Choice Scholarship — Bishop Dwenger High School 3, Emmanuel St. Michael Lutheran School 1, St. Joseph School 19; Lakewood Park 8, St. Mary Elementary 7, St. John Lutheran 1.
DeKalb Central Schools
Students residing in district, 3,808; resident students enrolled, 3,323; incoming public transfers 181; outgoing public transfers 367; net public transfers (-186); outgoing non-public transfers 118; net of all transfers (-304).
Public transfers by parent choice to — East Allen 17, DeKalb Eastern 42, Garrett-Keyser-Butler 147, Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United 1, Prairie Heights 25, Lakeland 3, Central Noble 1, East Noble 26, Union School Corp. 17, Fremont 1, Hamilton 10, MSD Steuben 36.
Transfers to public charter schools — Indiana Connections Career Academy 1, Insight School of Indiana 7, Options Charter School-Carmel 1, Options Charter School-Noblesville 1, Indiana Connections Academy 16.
Non-public transfers by Choice Scholarship — Bishop Dwenger HighSchool, 1, Bishop Luers High School 1, St. Charles Borromeo 2, Blackhawk Christian 7, St. Vincent DePaul School 2, St. Joseph School 18, Lakewood Park Christian School 82, St. Mary Elementary School 4.
Hamilton Community Schools
Students residing in district to, 473; resident students enrolled, 249; incoming public transfers 48; outgoing public transfers 224; net public transfers (-176); outgoing non-public transfers 0; net of all transfers (-176).
Public transfers by parent choice to — DeKalb Eastern 61, Garrett-Keyser-Butler 7, DeKalb Central 24, Prairie Heights 3, Union School Corp. 13, Fremont 3, MSD Steuben County 93.
Transfers to public charter schools — Indiana Connections Career Academy 1, Indiana Connections Academy 12.
Non-public transfers by Choice Scholarship — 0.
Lakewood Park Christian School
Home districts of students — DeKalb Central 82, Fort Wayne Community Schools 34, East Allen County Schools 28, Northwest Allen 19, East Noble 11, Garrett-Keyser-Butler 8, MSD Steuben 5, Central Noble 3, Smith-Green 3, North Adams 1.
