AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday and Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Jason Hughes of the 5500 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was sentenced to a total of three years of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, with an enhancement for being a habitual vehicular substance abuse offender. He was fined $150, and his driving license was suspended for two years.
Zachary Fuhrman of Knoll Creek Apartments, Waterloo, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except one year, with credit for one day already served, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $200. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Austin W. Hefley of Angola was sentenced to 96 hours in jail for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Deven M. Haney of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for one day served, and fined $250 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tristan Jones of the 100 block of East Weimer Road, Avilla, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except eight days, for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. He received four days of jail credit and was placed on probation for two years.
Samuel Walters of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for domestic battery. He was placed on probation, and his sentence will be deemed satisfied when and if placement at a residential work release facility has been completed as a term of probation.
