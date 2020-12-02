AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department’s second female officer took her oath of office during a city council meeting Tuesday night in City Hall.
Mayor Mike Ley administered the oath to Sabine Filippovica, who joins Officer Kayla Ulinski as women on the force.
Afterward, Councilman Mike Walter made his oft-repeated request for the city to be more deliberate about recruiting female officers.
“For a department of this size, with two females, it’s above the norm,” said Police Chief Doug Harp. He said it is difficult to recruit new officers, especially women.
“I think we’re very, very blessed with Sabine. She’s a wonderful fit for Auburn,” Harp said, noting that Filippovica speaks four languages.
“She was being sought after by a lot of other agencies, and she made it known that it was her intent to work here,” Harp said.
A native of Latvia, Filippovica came to the United States on a basketball scholarship and played the final two years of her college career at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She later worked as an intake officer at the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn and became a reserve police officer for Auburn in the summer of 2019.
Auburn could not hire Filippovica as a full-time officer until after she became a U.S. citizen, which occurred on Sept. 17.
