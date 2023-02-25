GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday committed $4,500 to be used for Inspiration Ministries’ effort to raise $950,000 from the DeKalb County community.
Don Harvey, a board member and vice president of Inspiration Ministries, shared the non-profit’s goal to build capacity in recovery housing and services in DeKalb County. Plans are to submit a grant to impact DeKalb County for $1.45 million. These funds will be used specifically to impact recovery housing in the county.
Indiana was awarded $25 million in an opioid settlement case to the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction for non-profits and local units of government for specific uses in communities.
The Division of Mental Health and Addiction recently released a matching grant opportunity for entities or local units of government to leverage those funds along with other local, private and philanthropic dollars to enhance services impacting substance abuse disorder and opiod treatment, Harvey said.
One of the priority uses of those funds is for recovery housing. Harvey asked the council to consider using some of Garrett’s $14,554 of that settlement toward Inspiration Ministries’ $1.45 million grant application. The deadline for applications is Feb. 28.
Council members were concerned the timetable was tight and no previous information had been shared until Tuesday.
Tom Kleeman noted many entities in the county offer counseling and contribute to doing good work, including the Bowen Center and the Northeastern Center.
Bobby Diederich asked if any of the others had asked for help, and was told none had so far.
“First come, first served. (Inspiration Ministries) is doing all the work. I am definitely in favor of (program). It is quite admirable,” Diederich said of their program in the community.
Amanda Charles asked for more information about the goals of Inspiration Ministry and who they are helping now.
The emphasis strategy is to increase capacity and to help clients, including re-entry from incarceration, and the other component is just those out on the streets, going from couch-to-couch, bed-to-bed, and they are tired and exhausted, Harvey said.
“It is a small percentage of those who are court-ordered to enter our program,” he said. This helps with the camaraderie felt in the house due to their voluntary decision to find help.
Kleeman asked if the program is specifically for opioid addiction as the monies were earmarked from the state.
Harvey noted there is a waiting list for the program and those seeking help cross over not only from opioid addiction but other issues.
“What we are focused on is residential treatment,” said Harvey, including other substance and alcohol abuse.
Dave Demske wondered if other agencies would be approaching the city for help since they are now learning the money just came into the county. He also mentioned Hearten House as a worthy agency in the county.
Diederich suggested the city divide its restricted funds of $14,554 into thirds, in order to be able to help others who may show up asking for help.
Charles, who is an instructor at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools, noted both the Northeastern Center and Bowen Center work closely with families at the school.
While not opposed to the donation, Demske said he didn’t like having the decision thrown on their laps at the last minute. He agreed more agencies will probably be coming for monetary help.
After much consideration, the Garrett Council approved one-third of its restricted settlement funds, at $4,500, by a 4-1 vote with Kleeman casting the ‘no’ vote.
While praising the agency’s effort, Kleeman said he wanted more time to consider this request and other agencies that might be needing help, and felt hurried with the last minute plea.
Butler City Council members heard Inspiration Ministries’ request at a meeting two weeks ago and tabled it for consideration on Feb. 20. At its Monday meeting, the Butler Council committed $10,000, Harvey said.
Plans are to appear before the DeKalb County Commissioners at their Monday meeting, he added.
Grant recipients will be announced May 1, with monies available July 1. If the application is successful, hopes are to begin construction this fall.
In other business, Police Chief Gerald Kline said three applicants responded to an advertisement for officers.
Councilman Todd Sattison praised the mayors of Auburn, Garrett and Butler for their recent collaboration he described as “a long time coming. I applaud the efforts of all three (mayors) to do that.”
