WATERLOO — Students in the DeKalb High School Theater Arts Program have been watching and consulting with crew members from the Wenger Corp. as their high school stage expansion becomes a reality.
Students and staff from the theater department started working with the Wenger Corp. from Minnesota eight months ago to design and install a stage expansion for the DeKalb High School auditorium.
“As the department continues to grow, we saw a need for expanding our stage” said Fine Arts Director Jed Freels. “This stage expansion gives us room for not only our band, choir and theater departments, it also provides stage space for the many other organizations, both school and community, that use our facility such as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, which just performed its Holiday Pops Concert in the DeKalb High School Auditorium.”
The new stage area was designed and engineered to provide additional presentation space but also to be removable so that an orchestra, if needed, can still be in place.
Using a state-of-the-art aluminum extrusion system, the substructure pins together so an interlocking decking system can be anchored into the space. The entire system can be removed and stored on six carts under the main stage.
“With this new addition to the theater, it allows us to continue producing and hosting even bigger events in the DeKalb High School Auditorium,” Freels said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.