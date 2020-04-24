GARRETT — One person was taken to an area hospital and a relative of another crash victim told police they would be taking another person to the hospital, following a two-vehicle crash at S.R. 8 and Taylor Road near Garrett after 4 p.m. Friday.
Garrett Police said Tabitha Johnson, 27, of Angola, complained of an elevated heart rate following the crash. No information was available about any injuries.
Police were told family members planned to take Karen Bruner, 60, of Auburn, to be checked out at a hospital.
Police said Johnson was traveling north on Taylor Road in a 2007 Saturn Ion when she allegedly ran through a stop light at S.R. 8 and struck Bruner’s 2019 GMC Terrain, which was traveling west on S.R. 8. Johnson’s vehicle continued north of the intersection, where it came to rest on its top in the roadway.
Garrett Police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Garrett Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
