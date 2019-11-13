AUBURN — Todd Martin has joined Horizon Bank’s Auburn office as a mortgage loan originator.
Martin has more than 20 years of banking experience. His expertise is in conventional, FHA, VA, rural housing and construction loans.
Martin is active in the community and is involved with Habitat for Humanity and attends Cedar Lake Church of Brethren in Auburn.
Horizon Bancorp Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.