I have written before that the non-parent is a very important part of the co-parenting equation. That being said, a non-parent sometimes tries to pick up the pieces of co-parenting that is off track. Their significant other and their ex may be in the middle of co-parenting that is less than respectful and responsible and may even be considered high conflict, but it is not the responsibility of the non-parent to fix broken co-parenting. It is however, a non-parent’s responsibility to encourage and support healthy co-parenting between their spouse and their spouse’s ex. That is one of the formula parts for respectful and responsibility co-parenting for the non-parent. A non-parent can use the formula parts for a co-parent in addition to the non-parent formula parts. As a refresher, these are the four formula parts for respectful and responsible co-parenting.
These are for the co-parent and they are:
1. Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly, whatever that looks like to you. Most people/co-parents know if they are about to do something or say something that lends itself to creating unnecessary drama, high conflict, disrespect and that will not contribute to the betterment of their co-parenting. Those are the things that get removed, or that need to be removed from co-parenting that is off track.
2. Set aside your differences. People that come to me by court order are in the middle of difficult stuff. It is sometimes hard to sit across the table from a workshop attendee or a coaching client and tell them to set aside their differences. However, that is what needs to happen. A tool to help with that is to redefine your relationship with your ex. That topic will be in an upcoming column.
3. Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t. This is so important. There are a lot of people who are in the middle of one-sided co-parenting, and yes, that is a thing ... sadly. Co-parenting goes downhill in a big way if both co-parents are not stepping up to the plate to be the hero, or shero, in their co-parenting relationship and journey. For the kids, this formula part is a must. If your situation is difficult for you, then it is difficult and hard on your child(ren).
4. Go for the Oscar. A mindset of “put on an act” if that is what it takes to be cordial and to treat your ex in a civil way, especially if your child(ren) are within hearing distance of you and your ex.
To get a good start on using the formula parts to help with your co-parenting, the intent and purpose is before every action, or words to your ex, you look through the list, or think about the list, to apply the formula parts before any action, reaction, or words.
I want to reintroduce the four formula parts for the non-parent.
They are:
1. Support and encourage healthy co-parenting between your spouse/significant other and their ex.
2. Never talk badly about the other parent, to or in front of the child(ren).
3. Respect any and all court orders, parenting plans, or co-parenting plans already in place.
4. Never do anything that would make the other parent feel threatened by the relationship you have with their child(ren). It is important for the non-parent to not be the cause of conflict in co-parenting and that is something that has been quite common recently in my co-parenting coaching.
The regular formula parts and these non-parent formula parts to respectful and responsible co-parenting are a great tool for co-parents and the non-parent co-parents to get their co-parenting moving in a different direction — one that will be the best for the child(ren). But these tools are only good if they are used as intended.
Remember, effort is effort no matter how small, and change is change no matter how small. The effort and change, no matter how small, are still moving you in the right direction to respectful and responsible co-parenting. That is the goal. Begin the effort today, for change tomorrow.
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
