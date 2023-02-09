Today
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-6:30 p.m. — VITA tax preparation, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 10
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
11 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4 p.m. — Teen Art Club, mummy making, Teen Library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4 p.m. — Lego Club, Ancient Egypt edition, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, Feb. 11
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale, Administrative Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — VITA tax preparation, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Dog Tales, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
11 a.m. — Heritage Skills: Bees and Honey, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 13
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m. — Valentine luncheon, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Thursday, Feb. 16
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 17
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 20
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 23
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-7 p.m. — The History and Art of Preserving the Dead, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn. Christian Carothers from D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home will present the program that covers funeral preparation and embalming history, cultural and religious practices, and reconstructive art.
Friday, Feb. 24
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 27
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, March 1
10:30 a.m. — The DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. The featured speakers will be Ed Benbow and Kathy Bassett from the Heimach Center in Auburn. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Jean at 908-7678 to make meal reservations by Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Saturday, March 4
Noon — Garrett Sons of the American Legion gun raffle and wild game feed, Garrett American Legion, 515 W. 5th Ave., Doors open at noon; food served at 2 p.m. Gun raffle begins at 3 p.m. $25 donation per ticket, includes raffle and meal. Children 13 and under eat free.
Sunday, March 19
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Old Fort Coin Club coin and currency show, Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne. Over 50 tables of numismatic material. Free admission.
Wednesday, March 22
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
Wednesday, April 19
4:30-7 p.m. — Beef and noodle dinner, Bar None Saddle Club, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 710 S. Union St., Auburn. Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, roll, drink and assorted desserts, dine-in or carry-out, freewill offering.
