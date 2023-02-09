Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending in the afternoon. Windy at times late. High 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.