AUBURN — Cars & Coffee returns to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited to the Education and Exhibit Plaza located across Wayne Street from the museum.
Free coffee will be provided by Jeremiah’s Brewed Awakenings of Auburn. Members of the museum staff will be on site to answer questions, and museum curator Sam Grate will give descriptions of the museum’s cars featured on the plaza. Tours of the museum’s Collections Conservation Center, the state-of-the-art shop used to maintain the museum’s collection of priceless automobiles, will be available during Cars & Coffee by request.
Francine’s Friends will be on site with a mobile coach to provide screening mammograms. Appointments are preferred and may be made by calling 483-1847. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will take priority. For more information and to view the coach schedule, please francinesfriends.org.
A 1963 Corvette Sting Ray and a 2020 Mini Cooper S being offered through sweepstakes to benefit the museum’s education programs will be on display, with tickets available for purchase during the event. The drawing for the Corvette or cash prizes will be held in September, and the Mini Cooper drawing will be in December.
Car club groups who want reserved parking for five or more vehicles may contact the museum 48 hours prior to the event at 925-1444, ext. 42.
Cars & Coffee is presented on the third Saturday of each month, April through September.
