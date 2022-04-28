WATERLOO — An art show featuring the work of DeKalb High School art students will take place this weekend. Show hours are 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The art show features two- and three -dimensional work of art students, highlighting the quality work they’ve produced this school year. Approximately 200 art students will have their work on display in the school’s main gymnasium.
The students’ art teachers are Jessica Minnich and Kelly Roth and guest teacher Abigail Glenn.
Admission is free to public.
Also at the show, stickers of original artwork made by art students and hand-crafted ceramic magnets will be on sale. All proceeds directly benefit art and scholarship programs.
