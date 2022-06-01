AUBURN — Charleston Metal Products is gearing up for its annual golf outing, which benefits the United Way of DeKalb County.
The outing, which will include employees, customers and vendors of Charleston Metal Products, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Garrett Country Club. All proceeds raised will be given to the United Way of DeKalb County in support of its programs and partners who help make a difference in DeKalb County.
The event is open for all to participate and will provide prizes and awards for best scores, contest holes and a special hole-in-one contest hole for a $5,000 grand prize. Raffle tickets for door prizes will be available.
The cost is $70 per golfer and includes lunch. For additional information, or to register a team, contact the human resource department of Charleston Metal Products 837-8211 no later than July 29.
