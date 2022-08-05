AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in May in DeKalb County.
Caleb Paul Burns, 29, Hamilton, and Madelyn Danielle Crager, 20, Hamilton.
William Franklin Glenn IV, 28, Auburn and Maragret Rose Richardson, 29, Auburn.
Richard Allen Badger, 48, Garrett and Cheyanne Lee Lowman, 21, Garrett.
Zakary Wilson, 27, Butler and Patricia Schnepp, 26, Butler.
Cory Lee Shumaker, 33, Auburn and Alicia May Miller, 32, Auburn.
Justin Soper, 24, Auburn and Aubrey Groves, 25, Auburn.
Robert Dale Harmon, 62, Auburn and Jasmine Rene Pokorny, 42, Auburn.
Aaron Joseph Armitage, 20, Auburn and Debra Nevada Star Collins, 19, Waterloo.
Joshua Kalapana Hogle, 34, New Haven and Amanda Sue Resor, 27, Auburn.
Brendan Joseph Baumgartner, 23, Garrett and Bonnie Kathryn Novy, 22, Garrett.
Ryan Thomas Andrews, 37, Reading, Michigan and Ashley Marie Oliver, 32, Auburn.
Timothy Lee Knapp II, 24, Edgerton, Ohio and Audrianna Victoria Delagrange, 23, Edgerton, Ohio.
Steven Dale Ohning, 50, Auburn and Melissa Ann Staley, 43, Auburn.
Josiah Matthew Peer, 20, Churubusco and Terra Rose Mayer, 20, Waterloo.
Dan Michael Thompson, 34, Auburn and Kayla Renee Potter, 25, Auburn.
Matthew Jacob Fleckenstein, 23, Waterloo and Shayla Grace Beisheim, 19, Waterloo.
Robert Matthew Lauer, 45, Garrett and Veronica Jane Kapp, 28, Garrett.
Hunter Riley Pfefferkorn, 23, Auburn and Kaitlyn Gayle Blevins, 22, Auburn.
Benjamin Michael Lewis, 43, Auburn and Jody Marie VanWagner, 37, Auburn.
Kane Micahel McCormick, 19, Garrett and Lauren Angela Kinney, 19, Auburn.
Mathew Lucas Westfall, 37, Butler and Sheila Marie Troxell, 45, Butler.
Kierston Michael Phillips, 28, Auburn and Mackenzie Joangel Davis, 26, Auburn.
Matthew James Kovacs, 33, Garrett and Robin Marie McCollum, 35, Garrett.
Lee Allen Fugate, 42, Auburn and Kali Nicole Lash, 40, Auburn.
Stephan Anton Schwartz, 45, Haysville, Kansas and Brittany Nicole Camp, 32, Auburn.
Mathew Mitchell Hulbert, 37, Butler and Susan Marie Andress, 38, Butler.
Jeffrey Allen Pizana, 42, Auburn and Amy Nicole Miller, 35, Auburn.
Christopher Osborn Edgar, 26, Auburn and Samantha Mae Baumgartner, 25, Auburn.
Zachary Micheal Phillip Snyder, 25, Auburn and Angela Leigh Farr, 25, Auburn.
Matthew George Salisbury, 44, Auburn and Amelia Bilagantol Olaco, 29, Auburn.
Zachary Allan Cook, 26, Butler and Morgan Christine Schimmoller, 25, Butler.
Zachary Matthew Newcomer, 27, Butler and Allison Joy Loy, 23, Claypool.
