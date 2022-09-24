ST. JOE — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash in the 6000 block of S.R. 101 Friday at 1:49 p.m.
Joy Forester, 62, of Fort Wayne was traveling north in the 6000 block of S.R. 101 when she struck a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer from behind driven by Getnet Desta, 42, of Dallas, Texas.
Desta was sitting stationary in the north bound lane waiting on traffic to make a left hand turn into Nucor. Forester advised she was distracted by an animal running across the roadway in front of her and did not see Desta’s stop semi-tractor trailer.
Forester complained of leg and arm pain and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical center for treatment of her injuries.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Indiana State Police, Southeast Fire and Parkview EMS.
Forester’s 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was a total loss. The crash caused $5,000 worth of damage to Desta’s semi-tractor trailer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.