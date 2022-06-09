AUBURN — After dedicating almost all her entire profession in education to James R. Watson Elementary School, Pam Shoemaker is ready to enter the next phase of her life as she retires as the school’s principal.
Shoemaker first came to J.R. Watson — then known as East Auburn Elementary — in 1988, where she student-taught in a second-grade class. A Ligonier native, she graduated from West Noble High School in 1985 and then attended Anderson University for two years before finishing up her studies at up at Indiana University-Purdue University, Fort Wayne.
She received her first permanent contract with DeKalb Central in the fall of 1990, teaching developmental reading at McIntosh Elementary. She also would teach developmental reading at Ashley and Fairfield elementaries before coming to Watson.
“All but two years of my teaching career have been at J.R. Watson … so 32 years in the district and 30 of those years have been at Watson,” said Shoemaker, who is completing her eighth year as principal.
“I got my first teaching position here at J.R. Watson in the fall of 1992. I taught second grade, fourth grade, kindergarten and first grade, and I taught for about 10 years and then I became the literacy coordinator.”
In that role, which she held for 12 years, Shoemaker trained and coached teachers on literacy practices.
In 2014, then-principal Steve Teders moved into the position of the school district’s assistant superintendent.
Shoemaker said people told her she should step up and apply for the principal’s position, but she was hesitant because she enjoyed what she did. But, she added, it was hard for her to think about somebody coming from the outside, not knowing Watson, especially as it was moving forward with becoming an International Baccalaureate school.
“I thought, ‘Alright, I’ll put my name in the hat,’ and I did and I’ve just finished my eighth year as principal,” Shoemaker added.
Shoemaker said she always knew she wanted to pursue a career in education.
“From very, very young … whoever my teacher was that year, that’s who I was. I played school all the time. I knew from first grade on that I wanted to be a teacher. Never ever thought I’d be a principal though. Never. I always just saw myself in the classroom and it was hard at first, leaving the classroom, but I really enjoyed teaching adults … I felt like that was a way that I could make an impact in a bigger way because I was touching lots of teachers and lots of classrooms and lots of classroom practices, and that allowed me to reach more people, and even more so as principal,” she said.
During her time as principal, Shoemaker said, she has seen a shift from the branding of the district’s elementary schools — International Baccalaureate in Watson’s case — to a return to a more aligned approach.
“When I was instructional coach or literacy coordinator, we were very much aligned, all four elementaries, and when we did our branding, we kind of all did our own things for a while. Now, I see us moving back into that unified approach and it’s all under that umbrella of ‘Portrait of a Baron Graduate.’ I’m sad that I won’t be here to see that come through because I feel like we were really at our best when we were very much aligned,” Shoemaker said.
“I do feel like every single thing that our buildings have learned through the branding have been beneficial. You bring that to the table … so I’m excited for the district.”
Also during her tenure as principal, Shoemaker has seen the construction of a larger school kitchen and cafeteria.
“We had that cafeteria and kitchen for 30 years and we doubled our size, and so that was a need that we had for a long time. It was exciting to be able to work through that process,” she said.
Shoemaker said the past three years have been especially challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, when we shut down, all of a sudden our teachers were forced into remote education, having to figure out and navigate how to teach their students remotely but then also keeping in mind that they were at home with parents who were still trying to work, and so that was tough. And then we came back last year and we had quite a few students that were home-schooled or did virtual learning. So we were trying to balance all of that and figure out how to make all that work,” Shoemaker said.
“When you think about our kids missing the last nine weeks of instruction, especially our youngest learners … there were a lot of holes and so we really have focused the last couple of years on filling those holes, filling those gaps.”
On her retirement, Shoemaker and her husband plan to relocate to the Noblesville area to be nearer to family.
“I will miss the relationships with the staff, with the students, with the parents. That’s going to be the hardest thing. Watson is home … I’ve thought, ‘Gosh, how’s it going to be when I pack up for the last time and I walk the halls. It’s definitely bitter-sweet,” Shoemaker said.
“The time has come when I need to move on to that next phase of my life and move forward, but it will definitely be the people that I will miss.”
“I am just so proud to have been a part of this district for 32 years,” Shoemaker said.
“They’ve grown me as a leader. Never would I have dreamed that I would be a principal of the elementary that I student-taught in. I feel like they provide opportunities for us to grow, whether it’s we stay in a classroom or we have other leadership opportunities. I definitely will miss DeKalb Central but I know they’re going to continue to do the amazing things that they’ve always done.”
Austin Harrison, DeKalb High School’s associate principal will take over for Shoemaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.