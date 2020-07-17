WATERLOO — All DeKalb Central students and employees will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to school, according to a draft plan for schools reopening released this week.
The school district plans to begin the school year Aug. 10, with families offered the options of in-person and virtual/remote learning.
According to the draft plan, current CDC guidelines recommend screening all students and employees for COVID-19 symptoms and history of exposure.
“Students and employees exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 … without being otherwise explained, are prohibited from coming to school, and if they do come to school, they will be sent home immediately,” the draft plan states.
The school district will provide professional development regarding the recognition of COVID-19 symptoms and screening.
The draft plan also addresses the return to school after an exclusion.
“Once a student or employee is excluded from the school environment, they may return if they satisfy the recommendations from the CDC,” the draft plan states.
Untested persons who have not received a test proving or disproving the presence of COVID-19 but who experience symptoms may return if: they have not had a fever for at least 72 hours, without the use of medicine that reduces fevers; other symptoms have improved; and at least 10 calendar days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
Persons who experienced symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 may return to school if: the individual no longer has a fever, without the use of medicine that reduces fevers; other symptoms have improved; and at least 10 calendar days have passed since symptoms first appeared; or the individual has received two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.
Persons who have not had symptoms but tested positive for COVID-19 may return when they have gone 10 calendar days without symptoms and have been released by a healthcare provider.
The draft plan notes that federal law limits the type of medical inquiries that can be made. But given the nature of the pandemic, more leeway has been given to districts and schools to make additional medical inquiries of staff and students than otherwise would be allowed.
If a parent or guardian reports that a student is ill or an employee calls in sick, the district will inquire whether the student or employee is experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
“If a person is obviously ill, DeKalb Central will make additional inquiries and may exclude the person from school property,” the plan states.
“Even without symptoms, if a student or employee has recently had contact with a person with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, has someone in their home being tested for COVID-19, or has recently traveled from somewhere considered to be a ‘hot spot’ by the CDC, DeKalb Central may exclude the student or employee from the school building and recommend that the student or non-student self-quarantine for 14 days.”
According to the draft plan, the district will create a room separate from the nurse’s clinic where students or non-students who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are evaluated or wait for pickup. Students who do not display symptoms of COVID-19 will be seen and treated in the nurse’s clinic.
When there is a confirmation that a person infected with COVID-19 was on school property, the district will contact the DeKalb County Health Department immediately and notify the Indiana Department of Education.
“Unless extenuating circumstances exist, DeKalb Central will work with the DeKalb County Health Department to assess factors such as the likelihood of exposure to students and non-students in the building, the number of cases in the community, and other factors that will determine building closure,” the plan states.
“If a closure is determined necessary, DeKalb Central will consult with the DeKalb County Health Department to determine the status of school activities, including extracurricular, co-curricular activities, and before- and after-school programs.”
The draft plan also details preventative measures that will be implemented, including the reinforcement of healthy habits regarding hand washing. In situations where soap and water is not readily available, the district will provide the use of hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, the draft plan states.
Water fountains will not be used in schools until further notice, and students are to bring their own water bottles for use with water bottle filling stations, which will be located throughout the school buildings, according to the draft plan.
The DeKalb Central school board will discuss and consider adoption of the plan at its regular board meeting Tuesday. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the DeKalb High School cafeteria, and patrons may enter through door 24. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, up to 250 people are allowed to attend. The meeting also will be streamed and may be viewed on the district’s website.
