MARION — Former DeKalb High School choir director Reid LeFavour, performing under the name Tony Calabrese, will sing in a concert at Marion next weekend.
The concert is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. at the F. Ritchie Walton Performing Arts Center, Marion High School, 750 W. 26th St., Marion.
Tickets priced at $10 may be purchaeseed at the door or at Kim's Korner Music and More 211 N. Jackson St., Auburn.
LeFavour now lives in Irvine, California. He sings in the style of Michael Buble and Tony Bennett, performing at country clubs, private parities, fine-dining Italian restaurants and senior communities in California and Las Vegas. He maintains a website, calabresesings.com.
