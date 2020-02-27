Judge sentences seven
for criminal offenses
AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced seven people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday and Wednesday.
Adam W. Miser of the 6600 block of C.R. 64, Butler, was sentence to two years of incarceration, which may be served on community corrections, and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. His driving license was suspended for two years.
Molly M. Schnepf of the 500 block of Darling Street, Angola, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 73 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Corey J. Burritt of the 2400 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, was sentenced to 178 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. With credit for 89 days served in jail while the case was pending, the sentence is deemed to have been served in full.
Robert P. Kennedy of the 300 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was restricted for 180 days.
Abadallah M. Aljahani of the 700 block of South Darling Street, Angola, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, which may be served on community corrections, and was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Shelley Gibbeny of the 200 block of First Street, Hudson, received a pair of 1 1/2-year sentences and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine and theft, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time
Brandee Vice of the 500 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
