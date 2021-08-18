ST. JOE — A St. Joe man suffered a broken ankle in a motorcycle accident on private property at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Ryan Trojan, 33, told police he was riding his 2013 Suzuki D6E motorcycle on private property in the 5300 block of S.R. 101 when the accident happened.
According to a police report, Trojan lost control of the bike after going up a hill. Trojan told police the bike started to come out from underneath him, causing him to be thrown over the handle bars.
Police said Trojan was wearing a helmet, gloves and protective jacket at the time of the accident.
County police were assisted by Parkview EMS and Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.