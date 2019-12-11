AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Angel M. Baughman of the 3200 block of Vesey Avenue, Fort Wayne, received a five-year suspended sentence, five years of probation and was fined $1 for nonsupport, a Level 5 felony.
James E. Howard of the 200 block of North Elm Street, Albion, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 170 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 85 days he served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 195 days and was fined $1.
Chandra Nesbitt, also known as Ellis, of the 1600 block of Park Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and fined $25 for possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Timothy A. Rhodes of the 400 block of Weeks Street, Albion, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Dec. 9, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Shannon B. Husted of the 300 block of Michigan Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $1 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alex Current of the 4400 block of Crawford Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor, and 180 days of incarceration for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 60 days, which may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Dec. 9, 2020, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Dylan B. Marker of the 1400 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation and was fined $1 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Leslie A. Klein of the 1000 block of Bellvue Drive, Kendallville, was fined $75 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
