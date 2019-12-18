FORT WAYNE — Injuries sustained by a Fort Wayne woman in a crash with a train 35 years ago played a part in the Nov. 20 death of the woman, the Allen County Coroner’s Office reported Monday.
Lisa J. Schorey, 57, was involved in a motor vehicle crash with a train in Yoder at about 9:15 a.m. on July 6, 1984, the coroner’s office said. The injuries she suffered in the crash played a part in her death and, as such, the case was accepted as a coroner’s case, according to a news release.
The coroner’s office determined the cause of death to be sepsis due to quadriplegia due to the crash and the manner of death was ruled an accident, the office said.
The investigation was completed by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
An obituary for Schorey listed relatives, including several from Auburn.
