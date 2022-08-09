AUBURN — Community Foundation DeKalb County applications for the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship opened on Aug. 1. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholar will be chosen in December. The application deadline is Aug. 31.
“It is a privilege for us to be involved in the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship program again this year,” said community foundation Executive Director Tanya Young.
“We look forward to awarding this generous scholarship to another deserving, accomplished student from DeKalb County.”
The 2023 scholar will be the 42nd from DeKalb County. The community foundation has been awarding the scholarship since 1998. The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship provides full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a baccalaureate degree. It includes a stipend of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment. The recipient may attend any accredited Indiana public or private college or university that awards bachelor’s degrees. The scholarship is available through community foundations statewide. The number of scholarships available for each county is based on its population. DeKalb County will award one scholarship in 2023.
Eligibility details and application materials for DeKalb County students are available on the community foundation’s website, www.cfdekalb.org. Contact 925-0311 or program@cfdekalb.org with questions.
