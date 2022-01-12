INDIANAPOLIS — The three Easterseals affiliates serving Indiana honored six state leaders as Outstanding Advocates for People with Disabilities as part of a Legislator Appreciation Lunch Tuesday.
Leaders from Easterseals Crossroads, Easterseals Northern Indiana and Easterseals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville united to present awards to:
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, for her work as chair of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Task Force and for her enduring commitment to promoting inclusion in our communities;
Kim Opsahl, director of the Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services, for her commitment to innovation in person-centered disability services;
Rep. Christopher Judy, R-Fort Wayne, for his consistent willingness to listen to the needs of people with disabilities and for his role in increasing state funding for direct support professional wages as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee;
Rep. Gregory Porter, D-Indianapolis, for his ongoing support for people with disabilities and for his efforts to include disability needs in state budgets as the ranking minority member of the House Ways and Means Committee;
Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Bremen, for his consistent willingness to listen to the needs of people with disabilities and for his role in increasing state funding for direct support professional wages as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee; and
Sen. Vaneta Becker, R-Evansville, for consistently championing issues that impact people with disabilities and for serving on the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Task Force.
In addition to recognizing state leaders, the three Easterseals affiliates highlighted one of their shared challenges: transportation for individuals with disabilities. Access to reliable transportation opens doors to education, employment, community involvement and improved health care, they said.
A video produced for the event shed light on issues such as unreliable bus schedules in urban areas and lack of transportation options in rural areas.
Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion and access through life-changing disability and community services. Easterseals Northern Indiana is based in Fort Wayne and serves individuals and families in northern Indiana. Easterseals Crossroads is based in Indianapolis and serves surrounding counties while also providing assistive technology throughout the state. Easterseals Rehabilitation Center is based in Evansville and serves 22 counties primarily in southwest Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.