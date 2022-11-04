Local law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Nov. 1-3, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tyler Mobley, 32, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Nov. 1 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christian Ross, 25, of the 7000 block of Metz Road, Angola, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 2 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Flaviano Lorenzo, 23, of the 10500 block of Thimler Road, Harlan, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Nov. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Boltz, 35, of the 1500 block of Bryan Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Nov. 3 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
