AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
In total, 80 cases have been confirmed in the first 14 days of April — an average of 5.7 per day.
Wednesday’s new patients include one between ages 21-30; one from 31-40 years old; two in the 41-50 age bracket; one between 51-60 years old; and one between ages 81-90.
The new patients bring the total to 4,090 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported March 25, although a state report over the weekend identified a new death that has not been reflected in the county’s report.
