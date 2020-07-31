AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new patients are ages 15, 23, 35 and 62, all recovering at home, and a 12-year-old for whom the department has no further information, a news release said. That raises the county’s total to 215 cases.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 213 patients is 41. Only 41 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 20 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19, the most recent on June 22.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
State tops 900 cases
Indiana started the month seeing just over 300 new COVID-19 cases per day, but closed July at daily averages about triple that.
Friday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health closed out July with 901 new cases of COVID-19 for the day, making it the fifth day of 900 or more cases in the last nine.
Prior to late July, Indiana eclipsed 900 cases in a single day only once, a previous one-day high that was broken last week.
Indiana recorded 10 deaths Friday, as the state’s death rate remains mostly flat.
Just shy of 16,000 total tests were administered, nearly identical to Thursday’s numbers. They included 11,535 Hoosiers tested for the first time.
With slightly fewer cases than Thursday on similar testing, the one-day positivity rate was a bit lower at 5.64%.
Indiana saw increasing cases and positivity throughout the month after hitting lows toward the end of June. The rise in cases, positivity rates and hospitalization caused the state to slow its reopening plan, going to Stage 4.5 instead of the originally planned Stage 5 that was forecast to take effect July 4.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has held the state at that point since then as the indicators that caused the slowdown continued to increase.
Northeast Indiana remains relatively insulated from the statewide surge, as new case counts have grown at a slower rate in the region compared to the state as a whole.
The northeast corner was seeing a more significant surge in early June when the rest of the state was quiet, but as COVID-19 activity slowed in this region, it has picked up in other parts of the state.
On Friday, Noble County added four cases, Steuben County added two and LaGrange County was up one case.
No new deaths have been reported in the four-county area since mid-month, with Noble County remaining at 28 deaths, LaGrange County at 10, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at three.
