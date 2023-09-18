Garrett man suffers head trauma in motorcycle crash

A Garrett man was taken to an area hospital after striking his head on the asphalt after he swerved to miss a deer on S.R. 205 just after midnight Monday morning.

 DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GARRETT — A Garrett motorcyclist suffered head trauma when he lost control of his motorcycle after swerving to miss a deer just after midnight Monday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Dustin Ramsey, 43, was taken to an area hospital for immediate medical assistance, police said. Police said Ramsey was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

