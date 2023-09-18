Garrett man suffers head trauma in motorcycle crash

GARRETT — A Garrett motorcyclist suffered head trauma when he lost control of his motorcycle after swerving to miss a deer just after midnight Monday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Dustin Ramsey, 43, was taken to an area hospital for immediate medical assistance, police said. Police said Ramsey was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
According to a news release, Ramsey was operating his 2004 Harley-Davidson FXS motorcycle southwest in the 5800 block of S.R. 205 when a deer entered the roadway. Ramsey attempted an evasive maneuver in order to miss the deer.
Police said Ramsey lost control from the motorcycle, was ejected and struck his head on the asphalt.
County police were assisted by the Garrett Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Tony’s Towing.
