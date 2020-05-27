AUBURN — New play equipment for Riley Park and butterfly plantings in three other parks won approval of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Board in its meeting Tuesday.
The Auburn Conservation Team received permission to build three certified Monarch Waystations.
Each Waystation would feature an 8-by-8 foot, raised bed of cedar wood, planted with native wildflowers and accompanied by educational signs.
Bill Ward spoke on behalf of the Auburn Conservation Team. He mentioned Lash, Rieke and Auburn Gear parks as potential sites for the three way stations. He said the first three stations would be a pilot program, with a long-range goal to build a butterfly site in every city park.
After a lengthy discussion, the board voted 3-1 to install pirate-themed play equipment in Riley Park on North Van Buren Street. Mid States Recreation would supply the equipment for $57,366.
The new play equipment would replace a wooden pirate ship replica in the park. Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars said it does not meet safety codes. It was installed in 2011 when Auburn purchased it from the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.
Mid States Recreation submitted the lower of two price bids for pirate-themed play equipment.
Park board member Janet Canino voted against purchasing the new equipment. She spoke at length to advocate for investigating the option of a new, wooden pirate-ship replica for approximately $20,000 that would resemble the existing equipment.
Canino argued that the existing ship is popular with children, as is wooden equipment in general. She also expressed concerns about the accessibility of play equipment.
Also Tuesday, Ditmars said the Auburn Little League and girls softball league are planning to begin their seasons June 14, when the next round of Indiana’s Back on Track reopening plan is scheduled to permit larger gatherings.
