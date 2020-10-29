AUBURN — Hang 10 Tropical Desserts, 112 N. Main St., will host Dine 2 Donate Friday to support DeKalb County Pink Out.
Hang 10 will donate a portion of customers’ bills to the Tri Kappa Pink Out Fund.
The fund is available to DeKalb County residents in need of any financial medical assistance with a mammogram and/or breast cancer journey. Applications are available at any local hospital, DeKalb County Community Foundation and the Tri Kappa website, TriKappaAuburn.org. Tri Kappa has been able to provide medical financial assistance to more than 35 DeKalb County residents, with new applications being received.
