Eckhart Public Library traveled to visit PBS Fort Wayne for Learning with STEAM and learned all about the technology that is used to stream content to televisions and devices in northeastern Indiana. Learn more at youtube.com/watch?v=Ja2x50-cqzE.
Packets for Around the Public Square: An Eckhart History Quest are available for pick-up at library locations. The mission for participants will be to find the things from long-ago Auburn that still remain.
The winners of the PBS Fort Wayne Age of Nature Photography contest will be on display at the library all week, beginning Monday. The photos will be around the fireplace on the main level of the Main Library.
Cake pans and bread pans, along with a KitchenAid mixer are available to check out from the Library of Things.
October is Family History Month. For those who are interested in digging into genealogy, the library offers its edition of Ancestry.com at library locations.
This week, Karen will return for Online Storytime to tell the story of The Owl Husband, based on a Native American tale. Online Storytime airs on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
The library has a drop box available to return items when the library is closed. Patrons can drive up and return items without ever leaving their cars. The drop box can be accessed on 12th Street in the alley next to the library’s parking lot. There is also a section for books and a section for media.
This Week’s Events
Online Storytime, Sunday 10:30 a.m., library’s Facebook page;
PBS Fort Wayne Age of Nature Photography winners, daily, during regular operations, Main Library;
Eckhart Envoys Session 1, Monday, 10:15 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
Social Science Surveyors, Monday, 11 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
Eckhart Envoys Session 2, Monday, 11:45 a.m., Rieke Park Pavilion;
Online Creative Writing Group, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Zoom;
Outdoor Storytime, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library park; and
Virtual Babies & Books, Wednesday, 10 a.m., library Facebook page.
