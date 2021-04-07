AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported five new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
In total, 26 cases have been confirmed in the first seven days of April — an average of 3.7 per day. Wednesday marks the 41st consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
Wednesday’s new patients include two between ages 11-20, two from 31-40 years old and one in the 41-50 age group.
They bring the total to 4,036 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported March 25.
The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that 1,260 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 693,452 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,694 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 15 from the previous day. Another 405 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,285,393 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,281,732 on Tuesday. A total of 9,078,051 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, people can visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
As of today, a total of 3,118,886 doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,827,696 first doses and 1,291,190 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
