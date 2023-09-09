AUBURN — The City of Auburn welcomed several new faces to the police and fire departments prior to Tuesday’s Common Council meeting.
New police officers Braylon Gagnon and Zachary Saylor and new firefighters Ryan Gibson, Zac Kashmer, Trevor Langohr and Landon VanZile were sworn in by Mayor Mike Ley.
At its July 18 meeting, the council voted to withdraw Auburn’s water utility from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
At that session, Ley asked the council to consider the withdrawal to allow the city to make smaller, incremental changes to water rates rather than having to make larger increases while having to wait for IURC approval while also having to pay that agency hundreds of thousands of dollars for the process.
“I think everyone here is supportive and is of the belief that when we need to adjust our rates, it’s much more palatable to the community and to the utility users, smaller, incremental increases versus waiting some period of time whether that’s 10, 15 or even 20 years when all of a sudden, you have to do some 50% or so increase to make up for those 20 years you didn’t do anything,” Ley said at an earlier meeting.
During Tuesday’s meeting, attorney J. Christopher Janak of Bose, McKinney & Rose LLP provided an outline of future steps before final IURC withdrawal takes effect.
Two of the steps in the removal process have already taken place. The first was introduction of the ordinance at the July 18 meeting. The second was sending notice to water utility customers. Janak said he has also sent notice to the IURC.
“If you do vote on it tonight and it passes, people can object to the withdrawal and they have 60 days to file a petition with the legislative body,” Janak said.
“If they do not, it’s effective automatically and we send notice to the IURC.”
The withdrawal measure passed 6-0 on second reading with council member Matthew Kruse not present.
Mirroring action by the Auburn Board of Works earlier Tuesday, the council voted 6-0 to approval memorandums of understanding with DeKalb Metal Finishing related to alleviating truck traffic on 15th Street as well as the upcoming Memorial Park project.
“People I’m hearing from are really excited,” council member Emily Prosser said.
In other business, after being deadlocked with a 3-3 vote at the council’s Aug. 15 meeting, a measure to change the zoning classification for the 55.667-acre Auburn Woods subdivision passed 5-1.
At the Aug. 15 meeting, Kruse and council members Denny Ketzenberger and Kevin Webb voted against the zoning change while council president Natalie DeWitt, Prosser and Jim Finchum voted in favor.
Tuesday, DeWitt, Finchum and Prosser repeated their yes votes, joined by council member Dave Bundy — who was not at the Aug. 15 meeting — and Ketzenberger. Ketzenberger had originally voted in favor of the zoning change on the first reading before his no vote Aug. 15.
Ley said the Auburn 2040 master plan envisioned the area as having mixed use, with commercial, mixed-use residential and industrial.
He used an aerial map to illustrate the proximity of Auburn Woods and Astral of Auburn to an asphalt plant.
“One of the points that I wanted to challenge a little bit was this development — the residential — was a little too close proximity to the asphalt plant,” Ley said.
The aerial map illustrated the closest and furthest points to the asphalt plant for both Astral of Auburn and the proposed Auburn Woods development.
“We simply drew radiuses to those extremes,” Ley said. “This housing development … it’s much further away than the Astral development is … I think it does a good job of showing if there are some concerns of being too close to the asphalt plant, it definitely is further away than Astral, and they invested $37 million there.”
“I want to emphasize that yes, I am pro zoning for residential,” Webb stated.
“I know that the 2040 master plan calls for, in general, residential and other things, but it doesn’t say anything about locating residential right next to an asphalt plant.
“I’ve been around apartment complexes for 45 years in the construction business,” Webb said. “I see what happens to them when they run down and you can’t rent them out.
“I don’t have a crystal ball so I can’t say whether this will be a problem or not, other than the asphalt plant is to the west and the prevailing winds from the west and southwest will affect that more than the senior citizen complex. …
“Zoning residential right next to open industry is just not the best scenario,” Webb said. “I’m still going to oppose this.”
“The last time, I voted no,” Ketzenberger said. “Looking at the drawings, it’s kind of hard to see what you’ve got physically, so I decided to go out and physically look at it.
“After I looked at it and saw how it’s everything’s to be laid out, I feel it’s going to be OK, so I’m going to vote yes for it,” he said.
“I’m at Community Corrections twice a week for meetings,” Bundy said. “I have never, ever, when I go in or come out, have smelled anything come out of that plant.
“I think a lot of it has something to do with wind breakage,” he continued. “I’ve talked with some people at Van’s and they don’t have a problem with the smell.”
In other business, the council approved separate resolutions to approve a fiscal plan to support annexation of 230-plus acres at the northwest corner of S.R. 8 and Interstate 69 into the City of Auburn and to formally annex that land into the municipal boundaries.
Ley informed the council that the Department of Natural Resources issued permits late last month for the Eckhart bridge replacement project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.