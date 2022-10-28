AUBURN — Auburn Main Street will present the First Friday Chocolate and Wine Tour Nov. 4.
The event is filled with fun sweet activities in Downtown Auburn from 5-8 p.m.
There will be a special wine and food sampling at the Buchtel House. Wine tastings will be offered by Byler Lane Winery, Hartland Winery and Cupka’s Bee Good Meadery. Chocolate tastings will be offered by culinary students at Impact Institute, DeKalb High School and Heirloom Bakery.
Follow the chocolate trail to many downtown businesses to sample various chocolate treats. Visit the AMS Facebook page for the map. It also will be posted at several downtown establishments as well.
There will be live performances by Gabe Ackerman at the Atrium Marketplace, along with local vendors and handmade items. Special milk shakes and theme desserts will be avaialble at 9th Street Brew.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will perform street theater. Eckhart Public Library will present and Stories Afoot, with “Love Monster and the Last Chocolate” by Rachel Bright. The Olive Twist will be offering a chocolate dessert flight featuring chocolate flour-less cake with caramel sauce.
