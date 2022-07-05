INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County school districts were among 97 schools and community partners to receive career pathway grants from the Indiana Department of Education.
The DOE awarded more than $57 million in Explore, Engage and Experience (3E) grant funding. The grants will aid Indiana’s schools and local partners as they work to strengthen, expand and create effective career pathways throughout students’ K-12 learning.
The DeKalb Central school district, partnering with Tempus Technologies Inc., Rieke Packaging and Lutheran Health Systems, will receive $501,709.
The DeKalb Eastern school district, partnering with Therma-Tru Doors, Nucor Divisions and New Millennium Building Systems, will receive $238,248.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools, partnering with Northeast Indiana Works, DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership and Ivy Tech Community College, will receive $530,690.
Lakewood Park Christian School, partnering with Leaders Staffing, Parkview DeKalb and Fort Financial Credit Union, will receive $29,088.
The J. Kruse Education Center, partnering with the Dekko Foundation, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and United Way of DeKalb County, will receive $548,700.
“Throughout students’ 13 years in K-12, we must do everything possible to ensure students are empowered to develop the knowledge and skills needed to pursue their purpose, whether that leads to employment, enrollment, or enlistment leading to service,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.
“In order to do this, in elementary and middle school, we must make sure students can read, are immersed in STEM, and are provided opportunities to explore and engage in a variety of careers. Then empowered by these foundational skills, students must have access to earn post-secondary credentials of value and complete high-quality work-based learning while in high school.”
Funding for Indiana’s 3E grant is allocated as part of the state’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III plan. Originally slated for $25 million, the total grant funding was expanded to more than $57 million due to an overwhelming response in strong applications from across the state.
The grant focuses on increasing the number of students experiencing work-based learning and earning high-value credentials while in high school, such as the Indiana College Core, an associate degree, or a career and technical education industry certificate. The grant also encourages schools to expand access to career exploration and engagement opportunities for students in elementary and middle school.
To support these goals, schools, nonprofit organizations, education service centers, higher education institutions and employers were encouraged to collaborate on plans to implement locally-driven, strategic career pathways for their students. These plans identified positive, measurable outcomes for students, including increased access, enrollment and completion of a Next Level Program of Study, the Indiana College Core or a Graduation Pathway high-value credential.
Research shows a direct link between a student’s educational attainment and their quality of life, civic engagement, health, employment and living wage.
