6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Thursday
7 p.m. — Game night and movie night at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn; guests can choose from the plaza’s selection of board games or bring their own favorites. A showing of the film “Jumanji: The Next Level” will begin at 9 p.m.
Friday
Noon to 5 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Parks and Recreation summer concert on the Fish Creek Trail stage featuring Triple Shot.
7:30 p.m. — Pajamas in the Park featuring vocalist Colleen McNabb, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday
8-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse, Hangar A, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. The cost is a freewill donation with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships.
11 a.m..-12:30 p.m. — Party in the Park Kids and Family Fun Day sponsored by the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department; free backpacks and school supplies, door prizes, hot dogs, chips, cookies, juice, water, ice cream; games and water spraying; meet the firefighters.
Tuesday, July 28
1-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, July 31
7:30 p.m. — The Band Cheyenne free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 1
7:30 p.m. — Serenity House presents Concert Under the Stars featuring Todd Herendeen, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Friday, Aug. 7
7:30 p.m. — Big Caddy Daddy free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 8
7:30 p.m. — “Block party” at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn; a kids’ Lego free-build time will feature contests to win kits. The film “A LEGO Brickumentary” begins at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 9
2:30 p.m. — Auburn Community Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 14
7:30 p.m. — Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Saturday, Aug. 15
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
8:30 p.m. — A free concert at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn, will feature The Resonators, a quartet from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic including a harp, violin, bass and percussion.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 21
7:30 p.m. — Little Big Band, free concert, DeKalb Outdoor Theater, South Center Street, Auburn.
Sunday, Aug. 23
6 p.m. — The DeKalb County Community Orchestra will perform in a free concert at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Friday, Aug. 28
9 p.m. — A free movie night at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn, will feature “The Secret Life of Pets 2.”
Tuesday, Sept. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Sept. 5
10:45 a.m. — Auburn Community Band free concert, downtown Auburn.
Sunday, Sept. 6
7:30 p.m. — A free concert at the James Cultural Plaza, 7th and Jackson streets, Auburn, will feature a Fort Wayne Philharmonic small group with a flute, oboe and cello trio.
Tuesday, Sept. 8

6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna's Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, Sept. 19
9-11 a.m. — Cars & Coffee on the Education and Exhibition Plaza across the street from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 Wayne St., Auburn; free coffee; no entry fee for hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types.
Sundown — Free outdoor movie, title to be announced, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; parking first come, first served.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
