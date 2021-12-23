AUBURN — Before beginning official business on Thursday, the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety took time to honor local Olympian Rachel Dincoff.
Fresh off her 27th place finish in the discus at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics — held in 2021 due to COVID-19 — Dincoff was home for the holidays.
“We are really excited. We have been in the planning stages of this for several weeks,” said Mayor Mike Ley.
In front of an audience filled with family, friends, coaches, teachers and administration, Ley presented Dincoff with a sign which will be placed on each end of the city honoring her accomplishment. The sign reads “Auburn, Indiana Home of Track & Field Olympians Don Lash — 1936 and Rachel Dincoff — 2020.”
Receiving the presentation, Dincoff looked out to the crowd and said, “This is just as much yours as it is mine.”
The speechless Dincoff then took to the microphone to thank the city and everyone who has had an influence over her life and career choice.
“I want to say thank you so much for this. It is an amazing honor,” she said. “I feel speechless. Thank you for your continued support. This has been a dream of mine since eighth grade.”
Before the presentation, City Attorney Erik Weber took time to recount Dincoff’s career.
“As a 1990 graduate of DeKalb High School, I am proud to be able to talk about another DeKalb High School graduate,” Weber said.
In his remarks Weber compared Dincoff to Lash, a fellow Olympian who grew up and lived in Auburn. A distance runner, Lash competed in the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter run in the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, hosted by Adolph Hitler. Lash finished in 13th place in the 5,000-meter run and eighth in the 10,000-meter run.
Don Lash Park in Auburn is named after the Olympian who was inducted into the USA Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1995.
“Rachel is certainly just as impressive as what Don Lash has accomplished,” Weber said. “She is a wonderful representation of DeKalb County, DeKalb High School and the City of Auburn.”
At DeKalb High School, Dincoff won a state championship in discus. The Auburn University graduate was the 2014 Outdoor All-American in shot put. She is the daughter of John Dincoff and Linda Beck.
Looking toward her future, Dincoff said she is not done with plans of making the Olympic team for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She said she even has aspirations to make the 2032 Olympics.
“I have a gold medal mentality,” she said. “This past year was a really crazy experience. I finally found my throw and technique. I have every intention of making the next Olympic team.
“Thank you for making me feel so special. I miss being here, but Florida is nice.”
