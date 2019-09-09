AUBURN — A job study unveiled Monday to the DeKalb County Council has been “a long time in coming,” county human resources director Dottie Miller said.
The study provides guidelines for future wages and salaries of county employees. It shows pay levels at counties that are nearby or similar in size.
In decisions on pay, county officials should “keep focus on: it’s the job and not the person,” said R. Kent Irwin, president of Waggoner, Irwin, Scheele and Associates of Muncie, which conducted the study.
DeKab County will be using a system used by the state of Indiana for 36,000 employees, as well as by Allen County and at least 60 other counties.
“The system is developed around the premise of comparing like jobs with one another,” said Addie Rooker, a senior consultant for the firm.
County Council President Rick Ring said the county’s pay scales need changes, but no one should expect everything in only one year.
“If we were to try to implement all of this all at once, it would be a 13.5% increase in our budget. … We have about 2.5% to work with,” Ring said about the recommendations.
“We found most councils will phase it in,” Irwin said.
The study arrived just as the County Council began three days of meetings to establish the 2020 budget. County department heads packed the Commissioners Court on the second floor of the courthouse in Auburn to hear the results.
The consultants met with department heads to develop job descriptions before assigning pay scales.
“This has been a textbook project because of the cooperation we received here,” Irwin said.
The study divides county employees into five categories:
• Computer and office machine operators and technicians — The category makes up the largest group of county employees and includes support positions, administrative assistants and deputy officials. Most work 35 hours per week. Consultants created three classification levels.
“You have some huge disparity there in jobs that are like-classified,” Rooker said about existing pay rates.
• Labor, trades and crafts — Highway department truck drivers, mechanics and foremen make up most of this category. The study creates eight classification levels, rising to supervisor. Rooker said existing rates have positions at three different levels all earning the same pay.
• Professional, administrative and technology — These jobs usually require a college degree or equivalent. Rooker said current salaries range drastically from around $32,000-$46,500 for similar jobs. She said only some of the differences can be explained by longevity.
“That’s a concern, when we can’t justify why those salaries are drastically different,” Rooker said.
• Protective occupations and law enforcement — The study divides this category into police officers and civilian employees.
“We did identify several pay discrepancies,” Rooker said. “The hourly rates are all over the board in this group.”
She added, “The patrol deputies were very competitive for the external market” compared to surrounding counties, “but as they went up in rank, the salaries weren’t as competitive.”
• Special occupations — Employees in this category — such as probation officers — follow a state-established pay schedule.
A final category consists of elected officials.
The consultants said their recommendations include a longevity-pay option for the council to consider. They recommended against pay increases based on individual performance, warning, “It’s going to be all over the board, and you’re going to be open to challenges of favoritism.”
With individual differences for pay, Irwin said, “The problem in the public sector is it’s all public record.”
