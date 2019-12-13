AUBURN — The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority board has presented a check to the YMCA of DeKalb County for the final grant funds from the Regional Cities Initiative Road to One Million plan.
The YMCA of DeKalb County was awarded $947,000 to build its Aquatics Center and splash pad addition as well as the Sports Complex at James Park just north of the YMCA, all of which opened in 2017.
The final piece of the project was the connection to the Rieke Park trail system that was built by the CIty of Auburn late this summer. Now, the Rieke Park trail connects with the YMCA and the west side of the city, which allowed the YMCA to qualify for its final allocation of the funding.
"Even more great things are on the horizon for the YMCA in 2020," said Bob Krafft, chief executive officer of the YMCA>
