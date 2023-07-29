Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St. Executive session to receive information about and interview prospective employees.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St. Special meeting to consider wastewater employee hire and CD investments.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Hamilton board of school trustees, executive session for the purpose of reviewing and interviewing potential school board candidates.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
Friday
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
