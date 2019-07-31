AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Heather Jennings of the 1100 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, received three one-year sentences for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 92 days. She received credit for 47 days she served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 273 days and was fined $1.
Gabrielle B.L. Menier of the 7000 block of South 800 East 92, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 280 days of incarceration, with credit for 140 days served while the case was pending, and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Bruce L. Chapman of the 1400 block of Duesenberg Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and 60 days of incarceration for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended except for 90 days. The sentence is deemed to have been served through the successful completion of a program at Hillsdale Mission. He was placed on probation for 275 days and was fined $100.
Corey R. Schnetzler of the 500 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation for 245 days and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 180 days.
Joshua L. Watkins of the 100 block of Trails North, Garrett, received a 1 1/2-year suspended sentence, 1 1/2 years of probation and was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
