AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners defended their plans for the county highway department in a public hearing Monday morning.
Commissioners intend to buy property on the east side of Waterloo as a new home for the highway department. They then would sell its current headquarters on the south side of Auburn.
During a required public hearing at the courthouse, rural Butler resident Lynn Reinhart questioned the appraisals for both properties.
Commissioners intend to buy the 15-acre Waterloo property and its existing buildings for the average of two appraisals — $1,073,000.
Two appraisals for the existing highway department site in Auburn average at $305,000. Commissioners will advertise it for sale.
Brett Henderson, who owns part of the Waterloo site, may be interested in buying the existing highway department site, and the City of Auburn has shown interest, Commissioner Todd Sanderson said.
Henderson has asked for one year to vacate his property, and the highway department also wants 12 months to move after the sale of its existing home.
During that year, the county would have access to Henderson’s property to begin construction of three new buildings — a service building, cold storage space and salt barn.
The Waterloo property already has an 11,000-square-foot building that includes 2,300 square feet of office space, plus other structures, the commissioners said.
Speaking to the commissioners and the DeKalb County Council, Reinhart brought several copies of a 26-page, printed handout detailing the assessed values of the two properties.
The Waterloo site is assessed at $250,700, while the existing highway department site is assessed at $417,600, Reinhart showed.
“Assessed valuations, as we’ve seen, float all over the place compared to appraisals,” Hartman responded. He said the existing highway headquarters is “only worth what it will sell for.”
“Nobody pays any attention to what they assess the county buildings for,” because they pay no taxes, the council’s attorney, Donald Stuckey, added.
Hartman said the existing buildings on the Waterloo site are in excellent shape, and it would cost approximately $900,000 to construct them at today’s prices. The site already has utilities, he added.
Reinhard said the county might be wiser to use the land it already owns on the county farm property northwest of Auburn as a new site for the highway department.
Hartman responded “a wreck would be waiting to happen” if highway trucks used the county farm site and used the new Potter Drive to exit onto S.R. 8. That site also would require highway department trucks to battle Auburn’s city traffic to reach the eastern side of the county.
Comparing the sites, Hartman said, “Money-wise, it’s probably a wash. Location-wise, the Henderson property is probably the best.”
“This is the more viable solution than the county farm,” County Council President Rick Ring added. He said the Waterloo site has buildings, sewer, water, access to a major road — U.S. 6 — and is closer to the center of the county.
Also during the hearing, Auburn City Councilman Kevin Webb said the city of Auburn owns property next to the existing highway department site.
“I hope we don’t leave the city out of the potential of buying that property,” Webb said.
County officials said the site will be sold to the highest bidder.
Following Stuckey’s advice, the County Council will take no action on the proposed purchase and sale until formal agreements are presented.
